Chris Cuomo set to return to major broadcaster with new morning show
The SiriusXM show will launch later this month
Chris Cuomo is poised to make a return to SiriusXM, where he will host a new morning talk show, further cementing his re-emergence in the media landscape.
The broadcaster, who previously departed the satellite radio network in 2021, is set to front a two-hour weekday program, Cuomo Mornings, on the P.O.T.U.S. channel.
This move follows his high-profile exit from CNN, where he was a prime-time host, after it was revealed he had assisted his brother, Andrew Cuomo, then the Democratic New York Governor, in addressing accusations of sexual harassment.
Cuomo also currently presents an evening talk show on the cable network NewsNation.
The new SiriusXM show, which launches on January 20 at 7 a.m. eastern, will center on listener calls.
The company announced on Tuesday that initial guests are expected to include Democratic Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, Republican Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul, sportscaster Bob Costas, and political consultant James Carville.
Cuomo, son of the late Democratic New York Gov. Mario Cuomo, articulated his vision for the program, stating, "Too much of our politics is about teams instead of truth. 'Cuomo Mornings' is going to be about breaking through those barriers, asking better questions and bringing people into the conversation instead of talking past them."
