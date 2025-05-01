Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
McDonald's store traffic falls unexpectedly as diners grow uneasy about economy

McDonald’s store traffic fell unexpectedly in the first quarter as economic uncertainty weighed on diners

Dee-Ann Durbin
Thursday 01 May 2025 07:16 EDT
Earns McDonalds
Earns McDonalds (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

McDonald’s store traffic fell unexpectedly in the first quarter as economic uncertainty weighed on diners.

The burger giant’s same-store sales, or sales at locations open at least a year, fell 1% globally in the January-March period. Without the impact of the extra leap year day in 2024, same-store sales were flat, the company said. Wall Street had been expecting an increase of nearly 2%, according to analysts polled by FactSet.

The trouble was particularly acute in the U.S., where same-store sales slumped 3.6%.

