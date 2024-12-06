F1 champion Max Verstappen to become first-time father with girlfriend Kelly Piquet
Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen is set to become a father for the first time with his girlfriend Kelly Piquet, he said Friday.
There's racing heritage on both sides of the family. Verstappen secured his fourth F1 title in Las Vegas last month, and Kelly's father Nelson Piquet was a three-time champion in the 1980s.
“Mini Verstappen-Piquet on the way,” the Dutch driver wrote on Instagram. “We couldn't be happier with our little miracle.”
Verstappen’s father Jos drove in F1 in the 1990s and early 2000s. Kelly Piquet’s brother Nelson Piquet, Jr. was a driver for Renault in the 2000s and was champion in the first season of the Formula E series for electric cars in 2014-15.
Verstappen is aiming to win his 10th F1 race of the year at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday. Practice gets underway Friday.
