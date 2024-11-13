Massachusetts lawmakers to consider a soccer stadium for the New England Revolution

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Massachusetts lawmakers are planning to vote this week on a bill that would clear the way for the construction of a new soccer stadium for the New England Revolution in Everett, within sight of Boston and across the street from a casino and hotel complex.

The 43-acre (17-hectare) site is currently the location of the now defunct Mystic Generating Station along the Mystic River.

The team has been sharing Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) south of Boston, with the New England Patriots. Both teams are owned by Robert Kraft, CEO of the Kraft Group, which has been searching for space closer to Boston to build the stadium.

A representative for the Revolution declined to comment until after lawmakers vote.

Massachusetts Senate President Karen Spilka said Wednesday that the stadium deal was part of negotiations between the state House and Senate on a larger $4 billion economic development bill. The bill prohibits the use of public dollars for construction of the stadium.

The project has several upsides including helping clean up a toxic waste site, opening up the coastline for more recreation, creating jobs for building and maintaining the stadium and helping boost tourism, according to Spilka.

"Sports is really big in Massachusetts," she said.

Officials in Everett, including Mayor Carlo DeMaria, have backed the proposal as a way to help boost the economy of the city of about 50,000.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has remained skeptical of the project, saying she's concerned about how traffic to and from the stadium may clog city streets in the nearby Boston neighborhood of Charlestown.

Spilka said part of the language in the agreement focuses on helping address the traffic issues near the new stadium and the existing Encore Boston Harbor casino, which opened in 2019.

As part of the deal, the site would no longer be considered a “designated port area” — a designation where only industrial uses are allowed.

House and Senate leaders are expected to call members back into the Statehouse to pass the bill.

While the deal bars the use of public money for construction of the stadium, it does allows for public funds to be used for infrastructure work related to the project provided there are matching private funds.

The bill also would pump money into key economic areas primed for additional growth in Massachusetts, including the life sciences, climate-tech and artificial intelligence sectors, lawmakers said.

The bill would also rename the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center after former Boston Mayor Thomas Menino and set aside up to $7 million in tax credits for live theatrical productions, similar to those for the film industry.

Among the ideas that failed to make it into the final bill was a proposal to end the state's ban on “happy hour” discounts on drinks.