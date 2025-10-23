Coast Guard audio captures stranded family's mayday call. 'Our ship burned while we were sleeping'

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Three family members who swam to a private island when their boat caught fire and sank were rescued two days later after their marine radio washed ashore.

“Mayday, mayday, mayday! Our ship went down in Tarpaulin’s Cove!” Tyler Sullivan told a Coast Guard dispatcher early Wednesday morning. “Our ship burned while we were sleeping, and we barely escaped!”

Sullivan and his parents left Falmouth on Friday and had planned to return Tuesday after spending the weekend anchored close to Naushon Island, the largest of a chain of islands between southeastern Massachusetts and Martha’s Vineyard. A relative contacted authorities Tuesday night, prompting a multiagency search that included Falmouth police and the Falmouth Harbormaster.

In audio provided by Broadcastify.com, a Coast Guard dispatcher asks Sullivan about his parents’ medical conditions and asks about their ability to move around or sit up. In mayday recordings released by the Coast Guard, he described their location and what happened to the boat.

“The vessel has sunk, and we are in the farmhouse,” Sullivan said.

Soon after, the family was rescued by a Coast Guard helicopter and flown to an area hospital. Sullivan’s brother, Christopher, told WCVB-TV that his mother was in critical but stable condition.

“Quick thinking and having quality equipment allowed the family to survive and call for help,” Scott Backholm, a search and rescue mission coordinator from Coast Guard Sector Southeastern New England said in a statement.

Naushon Island, part of the Elizabeth Islands, is owned by the Forbes family but has several coves that are open to the public, according to a company that offers tourist excursions to the islands.