Autopsies misclassified in-custody deaths that were actually homicides, Maryland officials say

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An audit of Maryland autopsies has uncovered at least 36 in-custody police deaths that should have been considered homicides, state officials announced Thursday following a comprehensive review of such cases spurred by widespread concerns about the former state medical examiner’s testimony in the death of George Floyd.

Medical examiners under Dr. David Fowler were “especially unlikely to classify a death as a homicide if the decedent was Black, or if they died after being restrained by police,” Attorney General Anthony Brown said Thursday during a news conference with Gov. Wes Moore.

"These findings have profound implications across our justice system,” Brown said. “They speak to systemic issues rather than individual conduct.”

Brown said that while the audit’s findings are troubling, they don’t suggest intentional or malicious conduct. He also noted that a homicide classification simply means someone died because of another person’s action, not necessarily that the officers involved should be prosecuted.

Investigators focused on 87 autopsies performed during the tenure of Fowler, who testified for the defense at the 2021 murder trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin. Fowler attributed Floyd’s death to a sudden heart rhythm disturbance as a result of his heart disease — a widely rejected theory that did little to persuade the jury. Chauvin was ultimately convicted of murder and manslaughter for kneeling on Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes.

After his conviction, 400 medical experts signed a letter to the Maryland attorney general asserting that Fowler’s testimony deviated way outside the bounds of accepted forensic practice. In addition to citing heart problems, he classified the manner of death as “undetermined” rather than “homicide.”

The letter called for an investigation to determine whether the office’s in-custody death determinations under Fowler’s leadership exhibited racial or pro-law enforcement bias, among other potential issues.

Fowler was Maryland’s chief medical examiner from 2002 to 2019.

Medical examiners under Fowler were “especially unlikely to classify a death as a homicide if the decedent was Black, or if they died after being restrained by police,” Brown said Thursday.

In 2023, state officials approved a settlement agreement that reformed the process for conducting autopsies on people killed in police custody.

That change came in response to the 2018 death of Anton Black, who died in police custody on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. His death was captured on video, which showed police in rural Greensboro holding the unarmed teenager down for more than six minutes. Fowler ruled that Black died because of a sudden cardiac event while struggling with police — not because they pinned him in a prone position.

Fowler similarly ruled that Tyrone West died of natural causes after struggling with Baltimore police following a traffic stop in 2013. Witnesses and the officers themselves said there was a violent struggle between the officers and West.

Fowler’s tenure also included the death of Freddie Gray 10 years ago. The autopsy concluded Gray died from spinal injuries sustained during transport in a Baltimore police van. It also classified his death as a homicide because officers repeatedly failed to seek medical attention while he was in distress. Prosecutors filed charges against six officers, but none were convicted.