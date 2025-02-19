Really, who were those masked men? New series of books probes backstories of Marvel superheroes

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

If you love movies or comics, you've likely followed the adventures of Spider-Man,Iron Man and other superheroes. A new line of books will let you explore the back stories of their creation.

On Wednesday, Bloomsbury and Marvel announced a multi-year, multi-volume licensing agreement for “Marvel Age of Comics." The books will combine history and personal narrative, starting this fall with Stuart Moore's “Doctor Strange,” Paul Cornell's “The Mighty Avengers of the 1970s” and Chris Ryall's “Daredevil.” The illustrations will feature original work from Marvel's digital archive.

Initiated by Marvel, the new series was inspired in part by Bloomsbury's 33 1/3 books, short and compact works about popular music ranging from the Clash and Judy Garland to Madonna and Kendrick Lamar.

“We’ve been tremendous fans of Bloomsbury’s work on projects like 33 1/3, and we can’t wait to see them take a similar approach combining their reverence for the material, academic expertise, and unique insights with some of our greatest publishing moments for the new ‘Marvel Age of Comics’ series,” Sven Larsen, vice president of licensed publishing at Marvel, said in a statement.

Haaris Naqvi, director of publishing at Bloomsbury USA, said he had been a fan of Marvel since childhood and welcomed the comics empire's proposal for a “smart” series on its history.

“I remember me and my brothers reading Marvel issues when they came out in the '80s,” he said during a recent interview. “Working on this series has brought me back to that time. I would love it if the series had that effect on readers.”