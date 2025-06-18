Francesco Risso leaves Marni after a decade as creative director in another fashion world shakeup

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Francesco Risso is stepping down as Marni creative director after a decade, the OTB Group announced Tuesday, marking yet another high-level creative shift in the fashion world.

OTB Chairman Renzo Rosso called Risso “a unique designer and an artist at heart,” adding, “I wish him only the best for the future.” The statement did not say when a new creative director would be announced.

It comes amid a number of high-level creative director shifts in the fashion world, including at Gucci,Chanel and Balenciaga, but also within the relatively small OTB group based in the northern region of Veneto and controlled by Diesel founder Rosso.

Within OTB's portfolio, Simone Bellotti took over as creative director of Jil Sander in June, replacing Lucie and Luke Meier, and Glenn Martens has replaced John Galliano as creative director of Maison Margiela.

During his decade at Marni, Risso captured the brand’s fantastical whimsy with surreal sculptural elements and artistic collaborations that incorporated the brand’s codes like fur detailing and floral elements.

His shows were often elaborate sets that defied the runway convention, in one instance gathering personal friends of the brand around a banquet table wearing a favorite personal garment that had been customized, or seating guests on randomly grouped wooden chairs.

OTB credited Risso with “a bold creative evolution” that renewed womenswear, expanded menswear and was characterized by “immersive shows and experiences.”

Risso’s “instinctive approach to emotional storytelling brought a deeper sensitivity to the brand, and welcomed a wide range of artistic collaborations that opened the house up to new cultural spaces,'' the statement said.

Risso said working at Marni “taught me how to build with feeling, and how powerful true collaboration can be.”

Thanking the Marni team, he added, “and here’s to more extraordinary journeys ahead!” without hinting at his next move.