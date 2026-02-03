French prosecutors request 5-year ban on Marine Le Pen from holding office

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

French prosecutors Tuesday requested a five-year ban on holding elected office against far-right leader Marine Le Pen in a crucial appeal trial in Paris, an outcome that may prevent her from running in the 2027 presidential election.

Le Pen, 57, is seeking to overturn a March 2025 ruling that found her guilty of misusing European Parliament funds in the hiring of aides from 2004 to 2016. Prosecutors accused Le Pen of being at the head of a “system” meant to “siphon off” EU public funds to the benefit of her party.

In addition, they requested one year of house arrest with an electronic bracelet and a 100,000 euro fine ($118,000) against Le Pen.

The appeals court’s verdict is expected at a later date, possibly before summer.

During the trial that started last month, Le Pen acknowledged some people performed work for her party, then known as the National Front, while being paid as EU parliamentary aides, calling it “a mistake.”

One of the prosecutors, Thierry Ramonatxo, said Tuesday the alleged misappropriation of public funds represents “a very serious breach of probity” that gave the party “a concrete advantage in the form of substantial savings made at the expense of the European Parliament.”

Stéphane Madoz-Blanchet, another prosecutor, denounced “a system" led by Le Pen. “The acts of misappropriation of public funds were deliberately and carefully concealed,” he said.

The appeal trial, involving Le Pen, 10 other defendants and the National Rally party as a legal entity, is scheduled to last until next week.

Prosecutors noted the “seriousness of the facts” and asked the appeals court, composed of a panel of three judges, to find party officials guilty, with a ban on elected office.

Speaking to journalists in the courtroom Tuesday, Le Pen said: “I never expect a pleasant surprise when I set foot in a courtroom.”

“I’m not the one who decides. I don’t hold the cards,” she added.

Le Pen was seen as the potential front-runner to succeed President Emmanuel Macron in the 2027 election until last year’s ruling, which sent shock waves through French politics.

Several scenarios are possible, from acquittal to another conviction that may bar Le Pen from running in 2027. She also could face an even tougher punishment if convicted anew — up to 10 years in prison and a fine of 1 million euros ($1.17 million).

If she becomes ineligible, she has designated her 30-year-old protégé, Jordan Bardella, as her successor in the presidential bid.