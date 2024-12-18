Mariah Carey's ‘Christmas Time’ comes to an end: See pictures from the holiday tour

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Mariah Carey is the Queen of Christmas for a reason — and not just because “All I Want for Christmas Is You" tops the charts seasonally.

Carey has turned the song into an event, regularly hosting Christmas concerts to celebrate her undisputed smash and long career as a holiday icon. This year, she embarked on the “Christmas Time” tour, a variety show that kicked off on Nov. 6 in Highland, California, hitting many major North American cities, before concluding on Tuesday night at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

It came to an end in front of a crowd donning shimmery Santa hats and red sequin party dresses. Carey descended onto the stage in a snowflake-shaped throne, leading the audience into a few church staples: “Silent Night” and “O Holy Night” among them.

Her children, twins Roc and Roe, joined in on the fun. At one point, Carey detoured into a medley of her biggest hits: “Emotions,” “Hero," “Fantasy,” and “We Belong Together” among them.

The latter moment came with an unexpected surprise: the elusive Rihanna was in the audience, and Carey signed her chest during an arena-wide sing-a-long of “Always Be My Baby.” Ri disappeared as quickly as she emerged, but Carey kept the momentum up, concluding the only way she could — with a spirited rendition of “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”

Earlier this year, Carey's first Christmas album, 1994's “Merry Christmas,” turned 30. She told The Associated Press she originally felt apprehensive to record a holiday album and then gave in to the festive spirit.

“I was very young and was just starting out and I felt like people do Christmas albums later in their lives. But now people have started to do them whenever, like right at the top of their career,” she said. “And I decorated the studio and just had the best time.”

