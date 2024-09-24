Dior's sporty elegance and urban grit opens Paris Fashion Week

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Maria Grazia Chiuri’s Dior collection took a sporty turn, blending athletic prowess with an urban menace on Tuesday. The Paris show’s stripped-down designs evoked a ’60s sci-fi aesthetic, reminiscent of Star Trek, but with an edge—daring, asymmetrical shapes paired with knee-high boots that flirted with danger.

As a live archer launched arrows into a target mid-show, VIPs such as Natalie Portman and French First Lady Brigitte Macron erupted in applause, heightening the collection's drama.

Here are some highlights of ready-to-wear shows for spring 2025:

Dior's combat

Chiuri’s intent was clear from the start: a nod to the power and autonomy of the female form. With a clear reference to Christian Dior’s iconic Amazone dress from the early 1950s, Chiuri reinterpreted the silhouette with sleek, athletic lines. It echoed the spirit of the recent Paris Olympics, as models walked in skin-tight black tops with geometric cut-outs, circular cutaway patterns, and lace-up boot sneakers. There was a dynamic tension between freedom of movement and structured control — a recurring theme in Chiuri’s work, which often explores the balance between comfort and couture.

Dualities were evident in the collection’s black-and-white palette, a nod to the iconic Miss Dior logo, stretched to graphic extremes. The monochrome bombers — some accented with bright red details — projected a combat-ready urban vibe, while an all-white tuxedo with dangerously sharp fastenings evoked a touch of Hannibal Lecter menace.

Metallic accents, from shimmering embroidery to butterfly motifs, punctuated the otherwise severe palette, adding a touch of delicacy to the sharpness of the designs. Lightweight evening dresses in jersey, enhanced with shiny embellishments, underscored Chiuri’s ongoing quest to marry elegance with ease — an ethos that has defined her tenure at Dior.

Yet, for all its urban grit, the show wasn’t without its moments of softer, playful contrast. Breton-striped swimwear offered a surprising, and ultimately incongruous, interlude in an otherwise aggressive, urban lineup. This attempt to balance Dior’s classic femininity with a gritty, youth-oriented aesthetic felt sometimes forced. The contrast between the house's refined heritage and the try-hard urban appeal at times seemed as if the collection were straining to capture a younger audience at the expense of its core identity.

Chiuri’s latest offering, much like her past work, refuses to adhere to a singular theme. Asymmetry, athleticism, and autonomy were at this collection's heart.

Archery and artistry at Dior

One of the most notable moments of Dior’s show came from a live performance by an artist called SAGG Napoli, who incorporates archery into her work. Positioned in a sealed tunnel at the center of the runway, the artist with rippling shoulder muscles used a high-tech bow to shoot arrows, symbolizing the harmony between body and mind. This performance was a nod to the themes of strength and athleticism that have been central to Chiuri’s collection, inspired in part by the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The display of skill and precision was met with applause from the audience, including VIPs such as Aya Nakamura, Jennifer Garner, and Rosamund Pike.

Natalie Portman, when asked by the Associated Press if she felt like an Amazon, said, “I am a very small person so I’m the opposite, but the spirit, is alive and well.”

Chiuri’s decision to include the performance highlighted her ongoing focus on the intersection of fashion, sport, and gender equality.

The phrase “May the building of a strong mind and a strong body be the greatest work I have ever made” appeared on the set, reinforcing the message of strength and empowerment throughout the show.

Vaquera fetes 10 years with subversive twists on staples

Vaquera marked its 10th anniversary with a bold yet introspective show, blending its rebellious DNA with a sharper focus on wearability. Known for pushing boundaries, designers Patric DiCaprio and Bryn Taubensee are evolving — without losing their edge. This spring, the duo zeroed in on what they called “new basics,” but true to Vaquera style, these were far from ordinary.

Think black bubble miniskirts with built-in bike shorts, bullet-bra tops, and button-downs twisted with strapless bras. These looks walk a fine line between fetish and function, embodying the brand’s signature playfulness while still appealing to its loyal base. Vaquera’s take on “basic” remains anything but — and it’s working. Their collections continue to fly off e-commerce platforms.

But beneath the show’s rebellious flair, there’s a sense of recalibration. After a decade of defying the rules, DiCaprio and Taubensee are adapting to fashion’s financial pressures. Gone are the giant Tiffany-blue dustbag dresses from their breakout days. Now, they’re crafting pieces that balance artistic vision with commercial success. Vaquera’s punk spirit is intact, but it’s growing up.

Yet, their subversive streak remains undeniable. Denim jeans featured interlocking Vs, oversized gold chain prints, and winged Pegasus motifs, offering a cheeky wink at luxury brands. Kitten-heel cowboy boots and quirky pumps rounded out the collection, adding a sophisticated edge to their signature disruption.

Vaquera may be entering its second decade, but their ethos is clear: stay bold, stay rebellious—just with a little more polish. As they carve out their future, they’re proving that even the most rebellious can evolve without losing their spark.