AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean
Jan. 31 - Feb. 6, 2025
Secretary of State Marco Rubio made his first foreign trip in office to Central America with the Panama Canal and immigration as top priority.
Mexico deployed the first of 10,000 National Guard troops to U.S. border after President Donald Trump’s tariff threat.
Ecuadorian children celebrated World Wetlands Day by running llama races in Llanganates National Park.
The Old Wild West is gaining popularity in theme parties among young Cubans.
Thousands of worshippers clad in white robes spilled onto Arpoador beach in Rio de Janeiro to pay homage to Yemanja, the Afro-Brazilian sea goddess.
This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Latin America and the Caribbean.
The selection was curated by AP photojournalist Moises Castillo, based in Guatemala City.
