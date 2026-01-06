Greece's Epiphany events marking Christ's baptism highlight concerns about water scarcity

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

As Orthodox Christians around the world attended Epiphany ceremonies on Tuesday to commemorate the baptism of Christ, worried officials in Greece used the moment to highlight growing water scarcity.

A priest cast a wooden cross into the visibly depleted waters of Lake Marathon, an artificial reservoir north of Athens. Water stored there and in the other three reservoirs supplying Athens has dropped from more than 1 billion cubic meters in 2022 to about 390 million cubic meters.

The dramatic decline prompted authorities in November to declare a water emergency in the capital.

“This is the third consecutive year of a significant drop in reservoir levels. This means that the problem is right in front of us,” George Stergiou, chairman of the greater Athens water utility, EYDAP, told The Associated Press after attending the Marathon ceremony.

Stergiou warned that prolonged droughts are becoming more frequent and are often followed by intense rainfall that does little to replenish supplies.

The state-run utility has announced a 2.5 billion euro ($2.9 billion), decade-long investment program to reduce water losses and boost water security, including pipe replacements, smart meters and expanded wastewater reuse.

“What we want to do, as a first step, is replace all those uses that today could be met with non-potable water by recycled water,” Stergiou said.

Reservoir manager Sofia Nalpantidou said Marathon’s low level should be viewed in context, noting the lake is connected with the wider system and partly managed for seasonal flood control.

“We usually keep it lower in winter because we want to maintain a buffer,” Nalpantidou said.

Residents have noted the changes.

“In the past, it used to rain a lot more, sometimes daily. That doesn’t happen anymore,” said Antonis Stamou, a 78-year-old retiree who attended Tuesday’s service.