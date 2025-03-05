Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Philippine forces find wreckage of missing fighter jet and the bodies of its 2 pilots

Philippine military officials say rescuers have found the wreckage of a missing fighter jet and the bodies of its two pilots in a mountainous region of a southern province where they were deployed to fight communist rebels

Jim Gomez
Wednesday 05 March 2025 00:04 EST
Philippine military officials said Tuesday that rescuers have found the wreckage of a missing fighter jet and the bodies of its two pilots in a mountainous region of a southern province where they were deployed to fight communist rebels.

The FA-50 jet lost communication during the combat mission with other air force aircraft after midnight Tuesday before reaching a target area in southern Bukidnon province. The other aircraft were able to return safely to an air base in central Cebu province after carrying out assaults, military officials said.

