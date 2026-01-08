Mental health evaluation ordered for woman accused of stabbing tourist in Manhattan Macy's

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A New York City judge on Wednesday ordered a mental health evaluation for a Massachusetts woman charged in the unprovoked stabbing of a tourist changing her baby's diaper in a bathroom of Macy's flagship store in midtown Manhattan around the holidays.

Kerri Aherne, 43, of Tewksbury, will be examined by mental health professionals to determine whether she's fit to stand trial, according to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office.

She pleaded not guilty to attempted murder, assault, endangering the welfare of a child and other charges during her arraignment Wednesday in Manhattan court.

Aherne’s lawyer Kevin Sylvan didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment but told the Daily News that his client's mental state is “the only relevant issue right now.”

The newspaper reports that Aherne had been released from a New York psychiatric hospital the morning of the attack and had previously been a patient at a mental health facility in Massachusetts.

Prosecutors say that on Dec. 11, Aherne purchased a knife at the Macy's store in Herald Square, went up to a seventh-floor bathroom and began stabbing a woman who was changing her child's diaper.

The victim, a California resident, eventually managed to grab the knife and toss it away. Aherne was restrained by the victim’s partner and store security until police arrived.

The victim was stabbed in the back, arm and hand. Her 10-month-old baby, who fell from the changing table onto the floor during the attack, was not injured.

Macy’s issued a statement at the time saying it was “deeply saddened” by the attack.

“The thousands of families that visit Manhattan during the holiday season deserve to be safe while shopping and celebrating with their loved ones,” Bragg added in a statement Wednesday.

Ahern remains in custody. Her next court date is Feb. 11.