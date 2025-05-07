Mali's military government is suspending political parties' activities, state TV says

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mali ’s military government has suspended political party activities in the West African country “until further notice," state media said Wednesday, days after the first pro-democracy rally since soldiers took power by force almost four years ago.

The decree signed by the transitional president, Gen. Assimi Goita, cites “reasons of public order,” national television reported. The decision, which also applies to political associations, followed a meeting of the Council of Ministers.

Hundreds of activists last weekend defied threats from the military government and demonstrated in the capital, Bamako, against the bill to dissolve political parties — the latest decision to restrict political activities. Police had cordoned off the area to avoid clashes with pro-military youths who tried to prevent the rally.

Another protest had been expected this week.

“I’m not surprised, I expected this because this is their way of preventing us from carrying out our activities, but we will continue to defend democracy in Mali. We are a people committed to democracy,” Cheick Oumar Doumbia, one of the leaders of the weekend demonstration, told The Associated Press.

Goita seized power following coups in 2020 and 2021. Last week, a national political conference said he should be installed as president for a renewable five-year term.

On Sunday, civil society figures, political parties and labor leaders held a press conference to call for “a rapid and credible return to constitutional order through the organization of transparent, inclusive and peaceful elections.” Police made them leave the scene, citing the risk of confrontation with government supporters.

“With this decision, the government has not chosen to calm the political climate in Mali, and the political parties have not yet announced their strategy for making their voices heard, but we expect confrontations with pro-democracy groups in the streets in the future,” said Cheick Oumar Konaré, a political analyst and lawyer.

This is not the first time the military government has suspended the activities of political parties on the eve of important decisions. In April 2024, the government announced a suspension ahead of an “inter-Malian dialogue" that called for the transition period from a military government to be extended from two to five years.

Mali’s military leaders have cut diplomatic ties and military cooperation with traditional Western partners and forged new partnerships with Russia.

Mali for more than a decade has faced attacks by armed groups linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State organization, and the threat has been growing.