Mali's government moves to impose fuel rationing as al-Qaida-linked attacks cut off supplies

Mali’s government has moved to impose fuel rationing to counter widespread shortages caused by al-Qaida-linked groups operating in the border regions that have in recent months cut off fuel supplies to the landlocked African country.

In announcing the rationing on Thursday, officials did not say when it would start. The measure was cast as an effort to reduce long lines at gas stations, especially with the Muslim holy month of Ramadan only a few weeks away.

Russian troops with the Africa Corps — Moscow's state-controlled paramilitary force involved in operations in West Africa — have lately begun escorting tanker convoys distributing gasoline across the country.

Since the junta took over in May 2021, Mali's military government — as well as those in Burkina Faso and Niger — have turned from Western allies to Russia for help combating militants affiliated with al-Qaida and the Islamic State group.

Since September, al-Qaida-linked militants and other jihadis in Mali have increasingly attacked fuel trucks — more than a hundred trucks have been burned in the violence, which has crippled fuel imports and distribution.

Mali’s fuel importers union said that over 2,000 tanker trucks have entered the country since the start of the year — significantly less than the up to 6,000 per month that came prior to the attacks.

Officials say the rationing system will ensure a more equitable fuel distribution among consumers. The new measures will include registering vehicle plates and wait periods for cars and vehicles to refuel. Cars will be allowed to tank up every 72 hours and motorcycles every 48 hours.

A Malian fuel importer told The Associated Press that Russian soldiers from the Africa Corps are already escorting fuel convoys to protect them from the militant attacks. He spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the Russian presence in Mali.

Moussa Alassane Diallo, Mali’s trade and industry minister, told a union of petroleum product importers on Thursday that the rationing will “give us complete control” over gas stations, and allow authorities to “monitor the quantities of fuel sold.”

"We are committed to ending the fuel crisis as long as the military continues to escort our tanker trucks”, said Ibrahim Touré, head of the petroleum importers union.

But many residents — especially taxi drivers — expressed concerns that the fuel limits would impact their daily lives.

“These measures may work for private cars, but for us taxi drivers, it’s going to be difficult because we don’t earn enough money to fill up our taxis every time we go," said Oumar Coulibaly, a taxi driver in the capital, Bamako.

“We do a lot of trips, and we need fuel," he said.

Experts say the junta's move was likely spurred by concerns about popular discontent over prolonged fuel shortage.

Beverly Ochieng, a senior analyst with the consultancy Control Risks’ Global Risk Analysis team, said the “insecurity on supply routes due to militant presence and activity will remain a challenge to the transportation of fuel in the coming weeks, and the stability of supplies will vary.”