Beijing court orders Malaysian Airlines to pay damages to families of MH370 victims

A Beijing court has ruled that Malaysian Airlines must pay $410,000 each to the families of eight passengers who went missing in the mysterious disappearance of flight MH370 more than a decade ago

Via AP news wire
Monday 08 December 2025 22:51 EST
China Malaysia Missing Plane
China Malaysia Missing Plane (Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

A Beijing court has ruled that Malaysian Airlines must pay 2.9 million yuan ($410,000) each to the families of eight passengers who went missing in the mysterious disappearance of the MH370 flight more than a decade ago.

The court ordered the airline to pay each family compensation for the death of their loved one, funeral expenses, and damages stemming from emotional distress, it said in a statement Monday. Although it is not known what happened to the passengers, they have been declared legally dead.

There were 239 passengers and crew members on the flight that disappeared after departing Kuala Lumpur for Beijing in 2014. Despite years of searches, it's unknown why the plane went down or what happened to the people on board. Most of the passengers were Chinese, and their families in China have continued to seek answers.

The court said that another 23 cases remain pending. In 47 other cases, families have reached agreements with the airlines and withdrawn their suits.

Last Wednesday, the Malaysian government said it would resume a search for the missing plane starting Dec. 30.

