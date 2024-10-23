Malaysia charges 22 members of an Islamic business group, including its CEO, for organized crime

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

Twenty-two members of an Islamic business group, including its CEO, were charged Wednesday for being part of an organized crime group after hundreds of children believed to have been sexually abused were rescued last month from welfare homes linked to the group.

Nasiruddin Mohamad Ali, CEO of Global Ikhwan Services and Business Holdings, and his wife Azura Mohamad Yusof were among dozens detained last month as police investigations widened to include human trafficking and money laundering. Islamic authorities are also investigating GISB for deviant teachings linked to the banned Islamic cult Al Arqam.

Global Ikhwan was established by Al Arqam leader Ashaari Mohamad and flourished after his death in 2010. The government deemed the sect heretical and banned it in 1994.

Nasiruddin, his wife and a son of Ashaari were among the 22 charged on Wednesday. No plea was recorded from the group as the case must be transferred to a higher court, said defense lawyer Rosli Kamaruddin. But he said they will stand trial.

”They will fight the accusation and challenge it in court,” Rosli told reporters. He said he was unsure if there will be more charges. The defense plans to appeal to the Attorney-General's Chambers to reconsider their charges and challenge their current detention without trial in the high court, he added.

The suspects face up to 20 years in jail each if found guilty.

Police rescued more than 500 children from welfare homes linked to GISB last month. Some were believed to have been sodomized by their guardians, denied medical treatment and physically abused. The case sparked outrage and calls for better child protection and monitoring of childcare centers.

GISB, which aims to promote an Islamic way of life, owns mini-markets, bakeries, restaurants, pharmacies, properties and other businesses abroad. It employs some 5,000 people.

Authorities have frozen bank accounts linked to GISB. Police have said the children, whose parents are Global Ikhwan employees, were placed in welfare homes since they were infants and believed to be indoctrinated from a young age to be loyal to the group and exploited to collect public donations.

Global Ikhwan gained attention in 2011 when it formed an “Obedient Wives Club” that sparked controversy by teaching women to be “good sex workers” to keep their husbands from straying.