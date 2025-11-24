Avangrid's hydropower project gets final Maine permit despite losing referendum

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An energy company has received the final permit it needs from Maine to build a controversial hydropower transmission line project that promises to power hundreds of thousands of homes in Massachusetts.

The project is slated to supply up to 1,200 megawatts of Canadian hydropower to the New England power grid. Maine voters rejected the project in a 2021 referendum after opponents ran a campaign alleging it would destroy woodlands in the state.

A jury ruled in 2023 that developers had a constitutional right to proceed. Avangrid Inc., the power company behind the project, received the final permit it needs for the New England Clean Energy Connect corridor on Nov. 19.

Final testing of the CMP corridor is on track to be completed by mid-December, said Jon Breed, a spokesperson for Avangrid, after which the system can start delivering power.

The company portrayed the work as a victory for clean energy and the environment.

“We have secured every permit, met every regulatory requirement, and overcome significant challenges because we believe we must address the urgent need for reliable energy at a time of rising demand,” said Avangrid chief executive officer Jose Antonio Miranda.

The 145-mile (233-kilometer) transmission line stretches from Lewiston, Maine, to the Canadian border, following mostly established utility corridors. A new 53-mile (85-kilometer) section was the crux of the fight over the project.

Opponents said the long legal fight over the corridor has left lingering resentment against Avangrid, which owns Central Maine Power, the largest utility in the state of Maine.

“Unless future energy projects bring better benefits for impacted Maine communities, such as shared ownership, we can expect to see an ever-greater backlash against elected leaders and against the industry as a whole,” said Seth Berry, executive director of Our Power, an energy nonprofit in Maine.

___

Associated Press writer Michael Casey in Boston contributed to this report.