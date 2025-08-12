Great white shark is seen near popular beaches in Maine, sparking a warning from police

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Reports of a large great white shark near some of Maine's most popular beaches have prompted police in one coastal town to issue a warning on Tuesday.

Scarborough's marine resource officer got word of the roughly 10- to 12-foot shark (over 3 meters) on Monday, police said. The shark was spotted in the area of Crescent Beach State Park, Higgins Beach and Pine Point Beach, they said, all located within a half-hour's drive of Portland.

Commercial clam fisherman David Lancaster was able to take drone footage of the shark swimming just beneath the surface, its grey fin poking through the gentle swells. He said seeing the big shark was “magnificent,” if a little surprising.

“It was pretty crazy to see in the local waters. There are some really amazing creatures in the sea,” Lancaster, who loves in nearby Scarborough, said. “It’s in the back of your head, but you have to accept it.”

White sharks, made famous 50 years ago in the movie “Jaws,” are not commonly seen off Maine, but have lived in the state’s waters for centuries. Sightings ticked up in recent years, and some scientists say the state’s growing population of seals could be a reason for more shark activity. White sharks feed on marine mammals such as seals.

The police department in Scarborough said they were circulating the drone footage “for public situational awareness” after the big fish was spotted.

“We are sharing this information promptly to keep the community informed,” police said in a statement.

Fatal shark bites for humans are exceedingly rare.

The first recorded fatal shark attack in Maine happened in the summer of 2020 when a great white shark killed 63-year-old Julie Dimperio Holowach of New York City. She was attacked off Bailey Island, around 15 miles (24 kilometers) northeast of Portland. The state responded with efforts to provide beachgoers with more warning about the presence of sharks.