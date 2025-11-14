China’s Xi and Thai King Vajiralongkorn pledge closer ties during landmark visit

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

China’s leader Xi Jinping and Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn pledged closer ties on Friday during the first-ever visit to China by a reigning Thai monarch.

Xi and his wife, Peng Liyuan, greeted Vajiralongkorn and his wife, Queen Suthida, at Beijing’s vast Great Hall of the People. The visit was intended to mark the 50th anniversary of the countries establishing diplomatic ties.

Xi described China and Thailand as “truly good relatives, good friends and good partners,” according to the state-run Xinhua news agency.

Beijing was looking forward to boosting agricultural imports from Thailand and advancing cooperation in fields such as railway development, artificial intelligence and aerospace, Xi said.

Vajiralongkorn described his country’s relationship with China as “brotherly cooperation” and expressed his desire to deepen exchanges in various areas.

The Thai royals were scheduled to visit a Buddhist temple and an aerospace development hub in Beijing, as well as attend a state banquet.

Besides a trip to Bhutan in April, the visit to China was Vajiralongkorn’s only second official trip abroad since his ascension to the throne, in 2016, signaling a warming of ties with China.

Thailand remains an official military ally of the United States, but China is the kingdom’s biggest trading partner and increasingly a source of military equipment.

Chinese investment in Thailand also has accelerated in recent years, particularly as many Chinese companies have moved production to Southeast Asia to avoid U.S. tariffs.

In a show of cooperation with Beijing, Thai authorities earlier this year deported 40 Uyghur asylum-seekers back to China, despite U.S. criticism.

In August, a Bangkok exhibition featuring works by Tibetan, Uyghur and Hong Kong artists was censored, reportedly following complaints by Chinese diplomats.

China also has pressured Thailand and its Southeast Asian neighbors to crack down on cross-border cyber scams.