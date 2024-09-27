Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Maggie Smith mourned by 'Downton Abbey' colleagues, more collaborators

Actors, collaborators and fans who worked with Dame Maggie Smith are paying tribute to the award-winning actor, known for her roles in the “Harry Potter” movies and “Downton Abbey.”

The Associated Press
Friday 27 September 2024 10:59

Actors, collaborators and fans who worked with Maggie Smith are paying tribute to the award-winning actor, known for her roles in the “Harry Potter” movies and “Downton Abbey.” She died Friday at 89.

“Anyone who ever shared a scene with Maggie will attest to her sharp eye, sharp wit and formidable talent. She was a true legend of her generation and thankfully will live on in so many magnificent screen performances. My condolences to her boys and wider family.” — actor Hugh Bonneville, who starred alongside Smith in “Downton Abbey,” in a statement to The Associated Press.

"Maggie Smith was a truly great actress and we were more than fortunate to be part of the last act in her stellar career. She was a joy to write for, subtle, many-layered, intelligent, funny and heart-breaking. Working with her has been the greatest privilege of my career, and I will never forget her." — Julian Fellowes, who created, wrote and produced “Downton Abbey,” in a statement to the AP.

“Maggie Smith was a great woman and a brilliant actress. I still can’t believe I was lucky enough to work with the ‘one-of-a-kind.’ My heartfelt condolences go out to the family…RIP.” — actor Whoopi Goldberg, who starred in “Sister Act” with Smith, on Instagram.

