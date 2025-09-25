Madagascar imposes nighttime curfew after violent protests over water and power cuts

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The government of the Indian Ocean island of Madagascar on Thursday imposed a nighttime curfew following protests, which saw police use rubber bullets and tear gas to quash demonstrations over ongoing water and power cuts.

Hundreds of protesters took to the streets to voice their anger over persistent power cuts, which often leave homes and businesses without electricity for over 12 hours.

The protesters barricaded roads with burning tyres and rocks. By Thursday afternoon there were reported incidents of looting at various retailers, appliance stores and banks across the capital.

Several stations of the country's new cable car system were also set on fire.

Local media reported on Thursday that three homes of politicians known to be close to President Nirina Rajoelina were also attacked by protesters.

Police Chief Angelo Ravelonarivo announced that a nighttime curfew from 7 p.m. on Thursday to 5 a.m. on Friday would be strictly imposed until calm was restored.

According to Ravelonarivo, the decision was taken to better protect the population.

“Water and electricity are basic human needs,” “Let us speak out,” “Malagasy people, wake up" were some of the messages displayed on the placards.

Some carried black flags featuring the One Piece skull logo — an emblem of antiregime protests in Nepal in recent weeks — this time topped with a traditional Malagasy hat.

It was unclear how many people were injured during the protests or if there were any fatalities.

The protest movement, dominated mostly by the youth, started gaining traction a few days ago on social media platforms, mainly Facebook.

In the country’s provinces, unrest was also reported at the offices of the national water and electricity company, which is seen by protesters as the root of the country’s problems.