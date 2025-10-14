Photos of a colonel announcing military takeover in Madagascar after president flees

A colonel from an elite military unit, Michael Randrianirina, announced that the armed forces are taking control of Madagascar, after weeks of youth-led protests over poverty, power outages and a lack of opportunities. Randrianirina made the statement after parliament voted to impeach President Andry Rajoelina, who fled.
This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.
Thank you for registering
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in