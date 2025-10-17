What to know about the Madagascar army colonel who was 'in the shadows' before launching a coup

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A little-known army colonel became Madagascar's president Friday after a rapid power grab that saw him sworn in as his country's leader six days after launching a military coup.

Here's what to know about Col. Michael Randrianirina, who seized power following weeks of large anti-government protests by mainly young people:

A former governor

He is from the southern region of Androy — one of Madagascar's poorest — and he served as its governor between 2016 and 2018. Before that, he was the commander of an infantry battalion in the neighboring Atsimo-Andrefana region.

He has long been a vocal critic of Andry Rajoelina, the Madagascar president he ousted in a coup this week.

Arrested for attempted mutiny

Randrianirina was arrested in November 2023 — just before that year's presidential election — and accused of planning a mutiny. He was sent to the notorious Tsiafahy Prison.

He has said that he spent around three months in detention, but most of it in a military hospital rather than the prison, which has a reputation for harsh conditions.

He was ultimately sentenced to a one-year suspended prison term for undermining state security and was released in early February 2024, after Rajoelina was reelected for a second term.

Operating ‘in the shadows’

Randrianirina said he was detained with another military officer and they retained their status as officers after being released. But Randrianirina said he had no command post to return to and so “I worked in my house, I cooked, I played soccer.”

He said the two were military officers working “in the shadows” at that time.

It's not clear when he became the commander of the elite CAPSAT military unit that rebelled against Rajoelina and overthrew him.

New leader

Randrianirina made his move last Saturday when his soldiers rebelled and joined the anti-government demonstrations, and he called for Rajoelina's resignation.

His appearance riding on an armored car among the protesters and accompanying them to a main square to demonstrate meant he emerged as the leader of the uprising, which before that time had no visible figure in charge.

Randrianirina's military coup has been condemned by the United Nations and by the African Union, which suspended Madagascar's membership.

