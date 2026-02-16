Brazil's Lula gets image boost at Rio Carnival, but also faces legal risks

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rio de Janeiro’s Sambadrome hosted a glitzy parade Sunday evening celebrating Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in a year he bids for his fourth inconsecutive term. However, his adversaries are crying foul and seeking legal action against the 80-year-old leader and the samba school, alleging the tribute kicked off his campaign six months in advance.

The parade by top samba school Academicos de Niteroi centered on Lula's trajectory from a childhood of poverty in Brazil’s northeast region to his current standing as one of Latin America’s most prominent leaders. Its floats, costumes and songs were nothing but praise to the president, whose poll numbers have been almost evenly split for months.

Lula, Vice President Geraldo Alckmin and their wives attended the parade despite risks pointed out by legal analysts about their presence, as it could trigger suits in Brazil's electoral court before and after the October election.

Tiago Martins, the parade's chief organizer, said that Academicos do Niteroi directors wanted to focus this year’s theme on the country’s northeast, as it was in 2025. They later decided that Lula’s story suited that purpose, despite the legal risks.

“Lula deserves a tribute like this, just like any other Brazilian who does a lot for our people,” Martins told The Associated Press as preparations unfolded in Niteroi, a city outside Rio. He denied that the samba schools’ lyrics, floats or costumes were intended as campaign material.

Martins said that Academicos do Niteroi executives traveled to Brasilia months in advance to present their vision to Lula, who accepted to receive the tribute.

Lula, first lady Rosângela da Silva and their guests watched it all from the Rio de Janeiro city hall box, alongside Mayor Eduardo Paes. Brazil's president wore a white suit and a hat with a blue stripe that is a reference to traditional Carnival revelers.

The veteran politician saw many revelers sing along Lula's historic campaign jingle, “ole, ole, ole, ola... Lula, Lula,” as part of an Academicos de Niteroi song. One of his team's fears — a massive boo from the stands — did not materialize even when he left the boxes to take pictures on the Sambadrome floor.

João Santana, Lula's campaign manager in his 2006 bid for reelection, does not foresee any electoral gains from the tribute. He noted the Brazilian president could actually alienate some moderate and evangelical voters who reject the connection between Carnival and politics. Santana also agrees Lula is facing unnecessary legal risks.

“The president and the first lady have dangerously approached this parade,” Santana said in a video published Thursday. “This could all backfire.”

‘There could be fines’

It is not the first time Carnival parades have honored Lula, as progressives like him comprise the majority celebrating the bash. In 2003, his first year as president, the prominent samba school Beija Flor featured a float depicting him as a courageous politician fighting hunger. Nine years later, the Sao Paulo-based samba school Gavioes da Fiel also centered its parade on Lula.

But never had such a Carnival tribute happened in a presidential election year and with an electoral court closely watching.

“Lula is not getting a single vote because of that tribute; everyone knows he's popular in the samba world,” said Thomas Traumann, a political analyst and consultant based in Rio. He notes that the primary legal hurdle involves whether the administration allows a link between the tribute and the election. This could get traction if the president or members of his Cabinet attend the parade while misusing public resources on government-sponsored planes and hotel accommodations.

“There could be fines, the loss of free-air time during the campaign. That matters in a close election.”

As of now, Lula’s closest rival in his reelection bid is Senator Flávio Bolsonaro, the 44-year-old son of former President Jair Bolsonaro. And while recent polls show Lula as the front-runner, the latest numbers suggest a tight race.

A move to block the parade

Martins and Academicos de Niteroi are wary of potential penalties and fines for themselves and Lula. The school had already instructed its more than 3,000 revelers to refrain from making “L” hand gestures — a historic reference to the left-wing leader — during the 80-minute parade. Participants were also forbidden to tell the 80,000 spectators at the Sambadrome on Sunday to vote for him.

Some right-leaning politicians had moved to block Niteroi’s parade, arguing it gives Lula an unfair advantage through early campaigning, something not afforded to his rivals. They also said samba schools receive public funding.

“Samba schools are not meant to campaign for anyone,” lawmaker Kim Kataguiri posted on social media before the parade. “I filed a complaint to stop your money from being used to finance electoral campaigns disguised as tributes.”

“Do you want to pay tribute to politicians? So do it with your own money!” Kataguiri added.

Brazil’s top electoral court rejected the complaints Thursday, with judges ruling they cannot censor a samba school before the parade takes place. They also said they might review the case if there’s any action that violates electoral law during the performance.

Within months, the electoral court's leadership will pass to Supreme Court Justice Kássio Nunes, who was appointed by Lula’s foe and predecessor Jair Bolsonaro, a Carnival critic during his presidency. Nunes will also be in charge during Brazil’s presidential election in October.

AP journalist Diarlei Rodrigues contributed to this report.