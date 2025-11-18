Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

DHS plans to deploy 250 border agents to Louisiana in major immigration sweep, AP sources say

Federal agents are set to conduct a major immigration crackdown called “Swamp Sweep” in New Orleans in the coming weeks

Jack Brook,Sara Cline
Tuesday 18 November 2025 17:22 EST

Around 250 federal border agents are set to descend on New Orleans in the coming weeks for a two-month immigration crackdown dubbed “Swamp Sweep” that aims to arrest roughly 5,000 people across southeast Louisiana and into Mississippi, according to documents obtained by The Associated Press and three people familiar with the operation.

The deployment, which is expected to begin in earnest on Dec. 1, marks the latest escalation in a series of rapid-fire immigration crackdowns unfolding nationwide — from Chicago to Charlotte to Los Angeles — as the Trump administration moves aggressively to fulfill the president’s campaign promise of mass deportations.

In Louisiana, the operation is unfolding on the home turf of Republican Gov. Jeff Landry, a close Trump ally who has moved to align state policy with the White House’s enforcement agenda. But, as seen in other blue cities situated in Republican-led states, increased federal enforcement presence could set up a collision with officials in liberal New Orleans who have long resisted federal sweeps.

