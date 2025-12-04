Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Marine dies in training exercise at Camp Pendleton

Authorities say a U.S. Marine has died during a training exercise at Southern California's Camp Pendleton

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 03 December 2025 22:15 EST
California Marine Death
California Marine Death (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

A U.S. Marine died during a training exercise Wednesday at Camp Pendleton in Southern California, military officials said.

The Marine died of injuries sustained in a “tactical vehicle mishap” in the afternoon, the I Marine Expeditionary Force said in a statement.

The Marine's name was not released, and the cause of the incident was under investigation. Officials said the death was not related to Steel Knight, an annual, large-scale training exercise that began Monday on the base.

No further details were given.

The I Marine Expeditionary Force is the largest of the three Marine expeditionary forces and is located on the coast in San Diego County.

