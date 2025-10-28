Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Freeman's homer in 18th inning lifts Dodgers over Blue Jays 6-5 in World Series classic

Freddie Freeman homered leading off the bottom of the 18th inning, Shohei Ohtani went deep twice in another record-setting performance and the Los Angeles Dodgers outlasted the Toronto Blue Jays 6-5 in Game 3 on Monday night to win a World Series classic

Beth Harris
Tuesday 28 October 2025 03:13 EDT

Freddie Freeman homered leading off the bottom of the 18th inning, Shohei Ohtani went deep twice in another record-setting performance and the Los Angeles Dodgers outlasted the Toronto Blue Jays 6-5 in Game 3 on Monday night to win a World Series classic.

The defending champion Dodgers took a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven matchup and still have a chance to win the title at home — something they haven't done since 1963.

Freeman connected off Brendon Little, sending a 406-foot drive to straightaway center field to finally end a game that lasted 6 hours, 39 minutes and matched the longest by inings in World Series history.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

