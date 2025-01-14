Rams overwhelm Vikings 27-9 in wild-card playoff game moved to Arizona because of LA wildfires

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Matthew Stafford threw two touchdown passes and the Los Angeles Rams overwhelmed the Minnesota Vikings, sacking Sam Darnold an NFL playoff record-tying nine times to win 27-9 Monday night in an NFC wild-card game that was moved out of Southern California because of devastating wildfires.

Rookie Jared Verse returned a fumble for a 57-yard score for the Rams (11-7), who looked comfortable in their adopted home of State Farm Stadium from the first snap. LA drove for a touchdown on the opening drive and built a 10-0 lead by the end of the first quarter.

The game was moved to the Phoenix suburbs — nearly 400 miles east of the Rams' home in Inglewood, California — because of the wildfires that continue to burn in the Los Angeles area. LA's next game will be on the East Coast against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

Verse's touchdown with 4:35 left in the second quarter gave the Rams a 17-3 lead. Darnold was under pressure from blitzing cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon when he lost the ball. The 24-year-old Verse scooped it up and ran down the field untouched, somersaulting into the end zone.

The play sent the Rams' faithful into a frenzy — NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said some 45,000 fans made the trek from California for the game, and the 63,400-seat stadium appeared full.

It was the lowlight of a brutal first half for Darnold, who was making his first NFL playoff appearance. He was sacked five times before the break and threw an interception when Cobie Durant picked off a pass intended for Jordan Addison.

Minnesota (14-4) had a chance to earn the NFC's top seed in the final game of the regular season, but Darnold struggled in a loss at Detroit. His poor finish raises questions about his long-term future with the Vikings after he played this season on a one-year deal.

The Rams took a 24-3 lead when Stafford hit tight end Davis Allen for a 13-yard touchdown with 15 seconds remaining in the first half. Stafford finished with 209 yards passing and completed his first 10 passes, including all six on the opening touchdown drive.

Joshua Karty's 44-yard field goal made it 27-3 on the opening drive of the second half. Kobie Turner finished with two sacks for the Rams.

LA caught a break early in the second quarter when a potentially game-changing fumble was overturned by replay. Stafford was being pulled to the turf by Minnesota linebacker Jonathan Greenard when the quarterback shoveled the ball forward just before he hit the ground.

Minnesota’s Blake Cashman grabbed the ball on the bounce and ran 26 yards to the end zone. Officials called it a fumble on the field, but it was ruled an incomplete pass after a replay review.

The Vikings never threatened again.

Darnold completed 25 of 40 passes for 245 yards, but lost 82 yards on the nine sacks. The Vikings managed 269 total yards and many of those came when the game was already out of hand.

Los Angeles learned on Thursday that its playoff game would be in Glendale, which is home to the division rival Arizona Cardinals. The Rams traveled to Phoenix on Friday and practiced on Saturday at the Cardinals’ facility.

Injuries

Vikings: OL Brian O’Neill was evaluated for a concussion.

Rams: TE Tyler Higbee (chest) left in the first half and didn’t return. ... Witherspoon (thigh) left in the third quarter.

Up next

The Rams visit the Eagles in a matchup of defenses that dominated in the opening round.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL