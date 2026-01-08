Mourners mark a year since Los Angeles wildfires, in photos
Mourners honored on Wednesday the lives lost a year ago when devastating wildfires swept across opposite ends of Los Angeles County — but they also protested the response to the fires, visited fire-ravaged properties and continued to rebuild.
This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.
