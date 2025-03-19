Federal authorities search for longtime LA gang leader suspected of murder and human trafficking

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

U.S. authorities are searching for a longtime leader of a Los Angeles street gang who investigators say ran a “mafia-like” criminal enterprise that included murder, human trafficking and extortion while he also worked as an entertainment entrepreneur, federal prosecutors said Wednesday.

Eugene Henley Jr., known as “Big U,” was one of 18 members of the Rollin’ 60s Neighborhood Crips charged in a federal complaint with a litany of federal crimes including drug trafficking, conspiracy, and firearms offenses, the U.S. attorney's office said in a statement.

Ten gang members were arrested this week while Henley, 58, and two others are considered fugitives, the statement said. Some defendants were already in custody.

Henley allegedly masterminded a criminal operation that investigators dubbed the “Big U Enterprise,” and is also suspected of embezzling donations to Developing Options, an anti-gang charity he founded but which prosecutors say he used “as a front for fraudulent purposes and to insulate its members from suspicion by law enforcement.”

He is suspected in the 2021 killing of an aspiring rap musician who was signed to his recording company, Uneek Music, according to prosecutors.

The rapper, identified in court documents as "R.W.," was allegedly shot and killed by Henley after he recorded a “defamatory song” about the gang leader at a Las Vegas studio, prosecutors said. R.W.'s body was found in a ditch off Interstate 15 in the Nevada desert.

Prosecutors said Henley ran the enterprise like a mob boss and used his stature and long-standing association with the Rollin’ 60s and other street gangs to intimidate businesses and individuals in Los Angeles.

“Not only did the enterprise expand its power through violence, fear, and intimidation, but it also used social media platforms, documentaries, podcasts, interviews, and Henley’s reputation and status as an ‘O.G.’ (original gangster) to create fame for — and stoke fear of — the Big U Enterprise, its members, and its associates,” the U.S. attorney's statement said.

Henley is accused of organizing criminal activity including extortion, robbery, trafficking and exploiting sex workers, fraud, and illegal gambling. In addition, he's suspected of submitting a fraudulent application for a COVID-19 pandemic relief loan for Uneek Music.

It wasn't known Wednesday if Henley has an attorney. If convicted, he could face a statutory maximum sentence of life in federal prison.