California governor signs bills to aid Los Angeles wildfire recovery and reform disaster response

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a package of bills to help the ongoing recovery and rebuilding of the communities in the Los Angeles area impacted by two deadly wildfires earlier this year, his office announced Friday.

The bills, signed this week, streamline the process for rebuilding homes lost to wildfires, including an accelerated permitting process, and allow residents to live in temporary structures on their properties while they rebuild permanent homes. They also provide property tax relief for wildfire survivors.

The Eaton and Palisades fires killed more than 30 people and destroyed thousands of homes in January in the city of Altadena and in coastal communities in the city of Malibu and in Los Angeles' Pacific Palisades neighborhood.

"While it’s been nine months since these firestorms struck Los Angeles, the destruction and devastation left behind is still fresh for thousands of survivors and remains a constant reminder that we have more to do to support our fellow Californians," Newsom said in a statement.

He said the lessons learned from the firestorms informed the bipartisan bills, which also reform the state’s disaster response. The legislation also puts in place programs to decrease the risk of catastrophic wildfires by creating a grant program to provide funds to low-income homeowners to install fire-safe roofs on their homes and allotting money to fund defensible space vegetation clearing projects.

The Palisades Fire, one of the most destructive wildfires in the state's history, broke out on Jan. 7 and burned for days, killing 12 people and destroying nearly 7,000 structures. Federal officials on Wednesday called the blaze a “holdover fire” from a Jan. 1 fire that was not fully extinguished by firefighters. Prosecutors this week charged Jonathan Rinderknecht, who lived in the area, accusing him of starting a small fire on New Year’s Day.

The Eaton Fire broke out the same day in the community of Altadena, destroying more than 9,400 homes and killing 19 people. Investigators have not officially determined a cause, but the federal government sued utility Southern California Edison last month, alleging its equipment sparked the fire.

Newsom signed several of the measures in Altadena while flanked by legislators and wildfire survivors.

The bills will also protect homeowners and tenants immediately following a disaster and crack down on looting and first responder impersonators in evacuation zones.