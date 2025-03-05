Los Angeles County sues Southern California Edison, alleging utility's equipment sparked wildfire
Los Angeles County said Wednesday that it's suing Southern California Edison, alleging the utility’s equipment sparked January’s Eaton Fire, which destroyed more than 9,400 structures and killed 17 people in the Altadena area.
The lawsuit seeks to recover costs and damages sustained from the blaze that damaged “essential community infrastructure” including parks, a nature center and multiple trails, the county said in a statement.
Additional costs have been incurred by county departments for ongoing support in assisting residents recovering from the fire’s destruction, the county said.
“The County’s case is essential to the restoration and rebuilding process for the community, including residences and businesses, to recover from the devastation,” the statement said.
A message was sent to Edison seeking comment on the lawsuit.
The complaint alleges that witnesses, photos, and videos indicate the fire started directly under Edison transmission lines in Eaton Canyon.
It alleges the blaze has “massively impacted the County’s natural resources, harmed the environment and wildlife, and threatened public health.”
The county seeks to recoup costs and receive compensation for destroyed infrastructure, recreational areas, parks, road damage, cleanup and recovery efforts, flood and mudslide prevention, workers compensation claims, overtime for workers, lost taxes and more.
“We are committed to seeking justice for the Altadena community and the taxpayers of Los Angeles County,” she said.
The County, the County Flood Control District, and the County’s Consolidated Fire Protection District are the plaintiffs in the case.
The cities of Pasadena and Sierra Madre are also filing suits against Edison for damages to taxpayer resources and public infrastructure incurred from the Eaton Fire, according to the county.