Photos of border patrol arresting a woman selling food and workers at an LA car wash

U.S. border patrol agents made more arrests in Los Angeles and the surrounding area, arresting a woman selling food outside a Home Depot in Los Angeles and workers at a car wash in Montebello, California.
The detentions come days after agents jumped out of the back of a truck and made arrests at a Home Depot as part of a raid the agency official called “Operation Trojan Horse.”
Since June, the Los Angeles region has been a battleground in the Trump administration’s aggressive immigration strategy.
This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.
