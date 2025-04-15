Millions in merchandise taken by burglars who tunneled through concrete into LA jewelry store

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Burglars tunneled through a concrete wall to gain access to a Los Angeles jewelry store, making off with at least $10 million worth of watches, pendants, gold chains and other merchandise, police said.

The heist happened around 9:30 p.m. Sunday at Love Jewels on Broadway in the heart of downtown, according to Officer David Cuellar with the LA Police Department.

Investigators were reviewing security camera footage that shows the suspects entering the store from a large hole they drilled from the property next door, he said.

“They tunneled through multiple levels of concrete into the target location,” Cuellar said Tuesday.

An unknown number of suspects fled through the same hole and drove off in a late model Chevy truck, he said. The heist wasn't discovered until store employees arrived for work Monday morning.

Initial estimates are that around $10 million worth of merchandise was stolen, Cuellar said, adding that the number could change. In an interview with local television station KTTV, the owner said the loss was upwards of $20 million.

In security video obtained by KTTV, the sound of a drill can be heard from inside the store. Once inside, the burglars apparently cut the cameras' wires.

The TV station showed holes cut in a large safe, overturned jewel cases and an empty bottle of scotch whisky.

Love Jewels' website advertises items like a 14 karat yellow gold rope chain for $1,200, heart-shaped gold earrings for $200 and a gold cross pendant for $550. Videos on the store's social media shows glass cases filled with rings, watches and necklaces.

Phone calls and emails were sent to the store on Tuesday.

Detectives examined the scene for fingerprints and DNA, police said.