'SNL' show creator Lorne Michaels donates archive to University of Texas

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lorne Michaels, the creator of the long-running sketch comedy television show “Saturday Night Live” has donated his career archive to the Harry Ransom Center at the University of Texas, the center announced Wednesday.

The collection includes behind-the-scenes rehearsal notes, scripts and photographs of iconic characters and sketches from a show that launched the careers of comedians Gilda Radner, John Belushi, Bill Murray, Eddie Murphy, Tina Fey, Amy Poehler and others. It also includes some of 80-year-old Michaels' personal correspondence.

SNL, the most Emmy Award-nominated show in television history, is in its 50th season. It is set to broadcast “SNL50: The Anniversary Special” live on Feb. 16.

Although way off Broadway and far from the show's New York City roots, the Ransom Center is one of the top literary and humanities archives and research institutions in the country.

Its literary archive includes the collections of Nobel Prize winner J.M. Coetzee, Pulitzer Prize winners David Mamet and Norman Mailer, actor Robert DeNiro, the television drama “Mad Men” and the “Gone With the Wind” collection of Hollywood producer David O. Selznick.

The Michaels collection documents his career in television from his earliest writing for “Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In” and “The Beautiful Phyllis Diller Show,” but the bulk of it is related to SNL. The Ransom Center plans an exhibit, “Live from New York! The Making of Lorne Michaels” to open in September with sketch drafts, correspondence, video, photos and artifacts that detail show production and highlight SNL's role as a comedic window into, and influence on, culture and politics.

“Lorne Michaels has kept us up late and laughing for 50 years,” Ransom Center Director Stephen Enniss said, “and I’m confident for years to come his archive will be studied by students and researchers looking for insight into the social, political, and cultural history of our time. We are deeply grateful to him for entrusting this rich legacy to us.”

A Michaels representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment.