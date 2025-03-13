Communal sweating in saunas is the hottest wellness trend taking over the UK

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

It may be winter and there may be a biting chill in the air, but the dozen men and women who have packed this small sauna room in east London are happily sweating away in their swimwear.

It’s more than 90 degrees Celcius (194 Fahrenheit) in here — and it’s about to get even hotter.

As ice blocks infused with lavender oil melt over sizzling hot stones, releasing fragrant steam, “sauna master” Oliver Beryl turns on some ambient music and starts to vigorously wave a towel in a circular motion above his head to spread overpowering waves of dry heat around the room.

“Now try finding someone and sit back to back with them," Beryl suggests. “Or, if you want, maintain eye contact with the person sitting next to you.” A brief hesitation, but most gamely oblige for a few minutes.

Sauna-bathing has taken London and the rest of the U.K. by storm, particularly among trendy 20- and 30-somethings interested in trying a new pastime that's healthier than nights out in pubs and bars.

Sweating it out in communal spaces for relaxation, physical or mental therapy and socializing has long been a staple of many cultures around the world, from Scandinavia’s saunas and Native American sweat lodges to Japan’s onsens and Turkish baths.

But the most popular saunas now are those that emphasize community and “connectedness," or offer something novel alongside sitting in a heated box. Think sauna club nights featuring DJs, saunas combined with a poetry workshop, or “aufguss” (meaning “infusion” in German) rituals like the one hosted by Beryl — an intense session blending heat therapy, music and scent.

Many sites also offer open-air ice baths next to the saunas so people can cycle between hot and cold.

'It's exhilarating'

“I loved the feeling of losing yourself. It’s a 15-minute detachment from normal life," said Jess Carmichael as she emerged from her first “aufguss” at Community Sauna Baths in Stratford, east London.

She likened the exhilaration she felt to the experience of running into the freezing sea with hundreds of others on New Year’s Day.

“I think people need this right now — this warmth coming from the outside and feeling that you’re sharing an experience with others,” she added.

Charlie Duckworth, a co-founder of Community Sauna Baths, said it all started in 2022 when he and fellow “sauna nutters” installed two small saunas — including one in a horse box — in a disused parking lot in the trendy neighborhood of Hackney.

The not-for-profit social enterprise proved so popular that it has since expanded to four sites across the capital, with two more opening soon.

A large part of the appeal for many fans is that saunas serve as "a place of communion,” much like a pub or a church, Duckworth said.

“Sauna lowers inhibitions and also gives you a feeling of mild euphoria," not unlike the effects of social drinking, he said. “I think it’s an excellent place to socialize.”

Around the U.K., the number of public sauna sites has jumped from 45 in 2023 to 147 so far this year, according to the British Sauna Society.

‘Have a bit more fun with it’

Compared to countries where the practice is steeped in tradition, one benefit of the U.K.'s sauna culture being so new is that providers can "have a bit more fun with it and be more creative,” Duckworth said.

At Peckham Sauna Social in south London, weekends feature relaxed ambient sauna nights with resident DJs and a non-alcoholic cocktail bar. One of its most popular monthly sessions is the “creative writing sauna": a short poetry reading followed by a chai tea and writing workshop afterward in the lounge.

“Reading in the sauna was something I’d never done before — just being hot and sweaty and dripping onto the page was challenging at first,” said Caroline Druitt, a writer who leads the workshops.

Something about sharing a chat with other semi-clothed strangers in the sauna seemed to encourage participants to be more open about sharing their ideas and writings, Druitt said. “Besides, I know that many of my best ideas have come out of the bath,” she added.

Reported health benefits

Besides reducing stress and getting ideas flowing, some swear by saunas and cold plunges for soothing joint inflammation and improving heart health and sleep.

Some studies go further, with one suggesting a link between going to the sauna at least four times a week and a reduction in the risk of psychosis among middle-aged Finnish men.

“Authentic sauna done well should be as regular as the gym, and doing it regularly is what offers the reported health benefits,” said Gabrielle Reason, secretary at the British Sauna Society.

While those health benefits aren't yet well established — and those with high blood pressure or heart conditions should check with their doctors before going to a sauna and ice bath — many converts return regularly for the mood boost.

“It just resets your brain in a really lovely way,” said Callum Heinrich, submerged in a barrel of frigid water, his skin still steaming from the sauna. He says he attends twice a week when he can. “For your mental health, it is the best thing in the world.”