More than 20 arrests at protest in support of Palestine Action after UK ban comes into effect

More than 20 people were arrested Saturday on suspicion of terrorism offenses after protesters gathered in central London in support of Palestine Action.

The protest in Parliament Square came hours after the pro-Palestinian activist group was banned in Britain under anti-terrorism laws.

The group lost a last-minute court battle late Friday seeking to block the British government's ban, which came into effect at midnight. Activists and their supporters have said the group is non-violent and advocates civil disobedience, and condemned the government decision as authoritarian.

A small group of protesters stood beneath a statue of Mahatma Gandhi and held placards reading, “I oppose genocide. I support Palestine Action.”

Police surrounded them and several people were taken away. One woman seen lying on the ground in handcuffs was carried by officers to a police van.

“Palestine Action is a proscribed group and officers will act where criminal offences are committed,” the Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

The designation as a proscribed group under the Terrorism Act 2000 means that membership of the group and support of its actions a criminal offense punishable by up to 14 years in prison.

Some 81 organizations are already proscribed under the UK act, including Hamas and al-Qaida.

The government moved to ban Palestine Action after activists broke into a Royal Air Force base in Brize Norton in Oxfordshire, England, on June 20, damaging two planes using red paint and crowbars in protest at the British government's ongoing military support for Israel in its war in Gaza.

Police said that the incident caused around 7 million pounds' ($9.4 million) worth of damage.

Four people between 22 and 35 years old were charged Thursday with conspiracy to commit criminal damage and conspiracy to enter a prohibited place for purposes prejudicial to the interests of the U.K.

No pleas were entered at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in central London and the four are scheduled to appear on July 18 at the Central Criminal Court.