Hundreds cheer as runners with fry pans race to mark Pancake Day
Racers dressed as a skyscraper, beekeeper and a chest of drawers were among dozens of runners zipping around a central London square with a frying pan in hand to celebrate Shrove Tuesday, or “Pancake Day.”
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Racers dressed as a skyscraper, beekeeper and a chest of drawers were among dozens of runners in zany costumes zipping around a central London square with a frying pan in hand to celebrate Shrove Tuesday, or “Pancake Day.”
Hundreds of people packed into Guildhall Yard and cheered as participants in the annual Inter-Livery Pancake Race ran around the square while tossing pancakes in their frying pans.
The spectacle was one of many pancake races across the U.K. to mark the day before the start of Lent, the Christian period of repentance and sacrifice before Easter. Celebrated as Mardi Gras or Fat Tuesday in other parts of the world, the name Shrove Tuesday derives from the English word meaning to seek forgiveness or be granted absolution.
The Inter-Livery race featured teams donning fancy dress or traditional garb that represent their livery companies — historic guilds or trade associations that have existed in London for almost 1,000 years.
The company of gunmakers fired the starting gun, the clockmakers timed the races, while the “fruiterers” provided the lemons to go with the pancakes on sale from stands at the square.
Winners receive a trophy — as well as a frying pan.