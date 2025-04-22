Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Former world junior hockey players plead not guilty at sex assault trial

Five members of Canada’s 2018 world junior hockey team have pleaded not guilty and the jurors who will hear their sexual assault case were selected

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 22 April 2025 17:38 EDT
Hockey Canada Sexual Assault
Hockey Canada Sexual Assault

Five members of Canada’s 2018 world junior hockey team pleaded not guilty Tuesday and the jurors who will hear their sexual assault case were selected.

Dillon Dube, Carter Hart, Michael McLeod, Cal Foote and Alex Formenton were charged with sexual assault last year for an incident that allegedly took place in June 2018 when they were in London, Ontario, for a Hockey Canada gala celebrating their gold-medal win at that year’s world junior tournament.

McLeod is facing an additional charge of being a party to the offense of sexual assault.

The players, all dressed in dark suits, entered their pleas one by one in a packed London courtroom as jury selection began Tuesday morning. None is on an NHL roster or has an active contract with a team in the league.

By the end of the day, 14 jurors and two alternates were chosen.

The trial is expected to begin Wednesday and last about eight weeks.

___

AP hockey: https://apnews.com/hub/hockey

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in