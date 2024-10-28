Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Voters in Liechtenstein withdraw state funding from the country's public radio broadcaster

Voters in Liechtenstein have voted to withdraw state funding from the tiny country’s public radio broadcaster, a decision that leaves the station’s future in doubt

Via AP news wire
Monday 28 October 2024 05:08
EU-Liechtenstein-Radio
EU-Liechtenstein-Radio

Your support helps us to tell the story

Support Now

This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.

The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.

Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference.

Voters in Liechtenstein have voted to withdraw state funding from the tiny country's public radio broadcaster, a decision that leaves the station's future in doubt.

In a referendum on Sunday, 55.4% of participants voted to scrap legislation that grants state funding to Radio Liechtenstein at the end of 2025, official results showed.

The measure was initiated by a small opposition party, Demokraten pro Liechtenstein. It argued that Radio Liechtenstein is swallowing more than 70% of state funding for the media, giving it an unjustified advantage against private media, and that it should be privatized.

The station was slated to get public funding to the tune of 3.95 million Swiss francs (nearly $4.6 million) over the next four years.

The government argued before the vote that it's questionable whether Radio Liechtenstein could be privatized successfully, “because it is hardly possible for a private radio station in Liechtenstein to generate enough advertising income.”

It says Radio Liechtenstein had an average 11,400 daily listeners in the country in 2021, the last year for which figures are available.

Liechtenstein is a principality of about 39,000 people that borders Switzerland and Austria. It has close ties in particular with Switzerland, with which it has a customs and currency union.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in