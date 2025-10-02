Beloved 'Reading Rainbow' returns after nearly 20 years with new host Mychal Threets

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

After nearly 20 years, the beloved, long-running children’s series “Reading Rainbow” is back, this time on the KidZuko YouTube channel.

The first of four episodes hosted by Mychal Threets, a librarian and literacy advocate, will be released Saturday at 10 a.m. Eastern. The others will drop on subsequent Saturdays at the same time. Adam DeVine, John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Gabrielle Union and Jamie Chung will appear, along with Rylee Arnold and Ezra Sosa from “Dancing with the Stars.”

Threets, who goes by Mychal the Librarian on social media, steps into the shoes of original host LeVar Burton. Threets broke the reboot news Tuesday on his channels. KidZuko released a trailer.

“I was raised on Reading Rainbow, LeVar Burton is my hero,” Threets wrote on Instagram. “I am a reader, I am a librarian because LeVar Burton and Reading Rainbow so powerfully made us believe we belong in books, we belong everywhere.”

The original “Reading Rainbow” premiered in 1983 and became a wildly successful approach to using television to inspire children’s love of reading and build connections between kids and books. It ended production in 2006, winning a Peabody Award and 26 Emmys.

KidZuko is operated by Sony Pictures Television. News of the digital-only series, with accompanying vertical videos, comes as the federal government has eliminated $1.1 billion allocated to public broadcasting.

The original series ran on public television stations around the country and was used often in schools.

This story first moved Sept. 30, 2025, and was updated on Oct. 2, 2025, to add a photo of Mychal Threets.