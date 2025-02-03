New York attorney general tells hospitals to continue transgender care after Trump’s executive order

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

New York Attorney General Letitia James on Monday told hospitals that they would be violating state law if they stop offering gender-affirming care for people under age 19 in response to an executive order from President Donald Trump aimed at curtailing federal funding for such treatments.

In a letter, James told health care facilities that refusing to provide the treatments would violate New York's anti-discrimination laws.

"Regardless of the availability of federal funding, we write to further remind you of your obligations to comply with New York State laws," her letter reads.

Trump last week signed an executive order that directed agencies to take steps to make sure that hospitals receiving federal research and education grants “end the chemical and surgical mutilation of children.” The language in the order — using words such as “maiming,” “sterilizing” and “mutilation” — contradicts what is typical for gender-affirming care in the United States.

James' message came as some hospitals in Colorado, Virginia and Washington, D.C., said they were pausing gender-affirming treatments for young people while administrators evaluate the order.

Emails seeking comment were sent to the Greater New York Hospital Association and the Healthcare Association of New York State.

Gender-affirming medical care for transgender youth is not common but such treatments have been the subject of fierce political debate. Fewer than 1 in 1,000 adolescents in the U.S. with commercial insurance received puberty blockers or hormones during a recent five-year period, according to a new study.