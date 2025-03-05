Tom Llamas to succeed Lester Holt as NBC "Nightly News" anchor

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

NBC News appointed Tom Llamas on Wednesday to replace Lester Holt as anchor of “Nightly News” starting this summer, but he's not abandoning his streaming newscast.

The elevation of Llamas, 45, was widely anticipated. He has been Holt's chief substitute on the broadcast news summary since switching from ABC to NBC in 2021. He's also essentially the lead anchor for the NBC News Now streaming service, hosting the one-hour “Top Story” show.

Holt said last week that he was stepping down from “Nightly News” after a decade. He plans to stay at the network to work at “Dateline NBC.”

“Tom has the winning combination of journalistic excellence, passionate storytelling and unyielding integrity — all characteristics that have long been trademarks of NBC `Nightly News,' said Janelle Rodriguez, NBC News' executive vice president of programming.

That leaves ABC's David Muir as the longest-serving evening news anchor at “World News Tonight,” as well as the ratings leader. CBS News earlier this year replaced Norah O'Donnell with the team of John Dickerson and Maurice DuBois.

While news is a far different environment from the days Walter Cronkite was beamed into millions of homes at dinnertime, the ABC, CBS and NBC newscasts collectively reach more than 10 million viewers a night. The anchors are generally considered the face of the broadcast news divisions.

Llamas will be the first to take that role while retaining his job on the streaming service. His “Top Story” newscasts will begin each weeknight after “Nightly News” ends.

David Bauder writes about media for the AP. Follow him at http://x.com/dbauder and https://bsky.app/profile/dbauder.bsky.social