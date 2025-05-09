AP PHOTOS: Statue of late Motorhead frontman Lemmy unveiled in English hometown

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A decade after his death, Lemmy, the frontman of the legendary British heavy metal band Motorhead, will stand tall and proud in his hometown in the north of England.

Well, his statue will.

Inside the statue though will be some of Lemmy’s ashes, so it will no doubt become a shrine for Motorhead’s legion of fans around the world.

And indeed it was on Friday, as the statue to the hard-living Lemmy — real name Ian Kilmister — was unveiled in Burslem, Stoke-on-Trent.

Black leather and denim jackets emblazoned with Lemmy's image were the norm for the day on a bright and sunny day in the northern English town. No wonder, many fans opted for a thirst-quencher at the local pub. There were even some Lemmy lookalikes.

Lemmy was the only continuous member of Motorhead, which he co-founded in 1975 after he was fired from another legendary rock band, Hawkwind, following a drug possession arrest at the Canadian border.

So he decided to go his own way and Motorhead helped pioneer heavy metal music in Britain — and around the world — with a string of high-octane albums, perhaps most memorably with 1980’s “Ace Of Spades.”

The statue was crafted by acclaimed local sculptor and lifelong Motorhead fan Andy Edwards — who is best-known for his statue of the Beatles on Liverpool’s Pier Head. It captures Lemmy, who died from cancer in December 2015 at the age of 70, in his iconic pose with his bass guitar.

In December, following his will's instructions, another batch of Lemmy’s ashes were installed in an urn shaped like his trademark cavalry hat at the Stringfellows gentlemen’s club in London where he was “a regular.”

That and Friday’s ceremony are part of the “Lemmy Forever!” movement, which sees the rocker enshrined in many of his favorite spots around the world.

Lemmy’s legendary status was evident at his funeral, which saw rock heavyweights including The Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl, Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash and Metallica members Lars Ulrich and Robert Trujillo pay tribute.