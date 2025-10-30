South Korean and Japanese leaders vow to improve ties in face of global uncertainty

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and Japan’s new Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi met in their first summit Thursday, pledging to strengthen ties that have been frequently strained by their bitter wartime history.

Their meeting in South Korea came after both launched charm offensives toward U.S. President Donald Trump, who visited their countries and pressed the two key U.S. allies to complete their massive U.S. investment pledges.

Meeting with Takaichi ahead of the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Gyeongju, Lee said South Korea and Japan share common challenges in the face of “rapidly changing international dynamics and trade conditions” and that their future-oriented cooperation was more important than ever.

Takaichi said trilateral cooperation between Tokyo, Seoul and Washington is becoming increasingly crucial “under the current strategic environment,” according to Lee’s office.

The two leaders agreed to continue their “shuttle diplomacy,” in which they take turns hosting summits, Lee’s office said in a statement.

Takaichi described her first talks with Lee as “very enjoyable and meaningful" and that she believes “we will welcome (Lee) in Japan next time.”

The Oct. 22 election of Takaichi raised concern in Seoul about a potential deterioration in ties, as South Koreans view her right-wing views on history as hawkish. She has resisted acknowledging Japanese aggression in World War II and atrocities and denied that coercion was used against Korean laborers and women held as sexual slaves for Japanese troops.

But many experts say Seoul and Tokyo will more likely continue to tighten cooperation as they both struggle to defend their economic interests in face of Trump’s unilateral push to reset global trade. They also face other common challenges like supply chain vulnerabilities and North Korea's nuclear program.

Lee's inauguration in June stoked worries in Japan, because he previously faced criticism that he tilted toward North Korea and China and away from the U.S. and Japan. But since taking office, Lee, under his “pragmatic diplomacy,” has repeatedly promised to improve ties with Japan and the U.S. and bolster trilateral Seoul-Tokyo-Washington security cooperation.

Both governments have pledged hundreds of billions of dollars in U.S. business investments, but the South Koreans had spent weeks wrangling with their American counterparts over how Seoul’s proposed $350 billion investment package would be structured and operated.

Following a summit on Wednesday with Trump in Gyeongju, the two governments announced they had moved closer to finalizing a trade deal.

South Korean officials say they have agreed to provide $200 billion in direct U.S. investments over a decade, along with another $150 billion — including loan guarantees — to help revive the U.S. shipbuilding industry. In return, they say the Americans have agreed to lower tariffs on Korean vehicles and auto parts from 25% to 15%. Trump has also said the United States will share closely held technology to allow South Korea to build a nuclear-powered submarine.

Trump’s visit to South Korea, which also included a summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday, followed a trip to Japan where he met Takaichi. Trump and Takaichi announced several major energy and technology projects in America to be funded by Japan, and Trump’s team estimated it had secured up to $490 billion in Japanese investment as part of a trade deal.

__ AP writer Mari Yamaguchi contributed from Tokyo.