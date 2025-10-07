LeBron James teases 'the decision of all decisions' announcement

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

LeBron James has another “decision” to announce.

The Los Angeles Lakers star has something to say later Tuesday, and he says he'll be making his latest decision public at noon Eastern time. The “decision” reference is a nod to how he announced in July 2010 that he was joining the Miami Heat.

James posted on X that it was “the decision of all decisions." The short video shows him walking toward a chair, then taking a seat opposite another man seated a few feet away — mildly reminiscent of the setup for his first “decision” when he sat opposite broadcaster Jim Gray for a televised announcement of the news that he was joining the Heat.

Social media went wild with speculation, as would be expected. James — the NBA's all-time leading scorer — turns 41 in December and is not only the NBA's oldest current player but also is about to set a record by appearing in his 23rd season in the league. He is not under contract past this season, which prompted obvious wondering if this would be how he announces a retirement plan.

Ticket prices for the Lakers’ final regular season game in April soared on Monday on secondary markets, with fans willing to spend big money just in case James does decide that this season is his last.

There were also many guesses on social media that the latest “decision” would be James participating in an ad campaign of some sort.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA