Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Pink dolphins, Independence Day celebrations and more top photos this week from Latin America

The Associated Press
Thursday 18 September 2025 22:45 EDT

Sept. 12-18, 2025

A member of a government-organized militia adjusted his helmet during military training in Valencia, Venezuela. Children bathed in a makeshift shelter for people displaced by gang violence in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. Scientists and veterinarians caught a pink dolphin to check its health in Puerto Nariño, Colombia. Independence Day celebrations took place in Guatemala, Mexico and more.

This gallery was curated by AP photographer Ramón Espinosa, based in Havana.

____

Follow AP visual journalism:

AP photography: https://apnews.com/photography

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in